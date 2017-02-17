Secondhand Smoke and Leading From Behind, in the Slate Plus Digest

Happy Presidents Day! What a wonderful occasion to reflect on the people who have served as president of the United States—diverse in their backgrounds, views, races, genders, and creeds, but united in their devotion to the greater good and their extraordinary intelligence, industriousness, and moral rigor. As we enjoy our long weekend, let's take a moment to recognize how fortunate we are that our nation has been, from the day of its founding to the present moment, in such sure and capable hands.