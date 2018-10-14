What’s it like to grow marijuana for a living?

How Does a Marijuana Farmer Do His Job?
Meet Ryan Milligan, the co-owner and head of cultivation at Denver’s Green Dragon.
In this episode, Jordan goes back to Green Dragon in Denver to talk with Ryan Milligan, the company’s co-owner and head of cultivation. He quickly learns that the hardest part of farming marijuana definitely isn’t growing the plant.
