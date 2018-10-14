 What’s it like to grow marijuana for a living?

Oct. 14 2018 2:00 PM

How Does a Marijuana Farmer Do His Job?

Meet Ryan Milligan, the co-owner and head of cultivation at Denver’s Green Dragon.

Slate's Working Podcast interviews Ryan Milligan
Ryan Milligan.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jordan Weissmann.

In this episode, Jordan goes back to Green Dragon in Denver to talk with Ryan Milligan, the company’s co-owner and head of cultivation. He quickly learns that the hardest part of farming marijuana definitely isn’t growing the plant.                                                                 

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.