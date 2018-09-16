What’s it like to make hash for a living?

How Does a Hash Maker Do His Job?
Meet Max Platt, who makes hash for a living as a cannabis-extraction technician in Denver.
Our series on workers in Colorado’s legal cannabis industry keeps on burning. This week, Jordan talks with Max Platt, a cannabis-extraction technician at Denver’s Concentrated Love about the physically demanding art of making professional-grade hash for a living.
