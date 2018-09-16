 What’s it like to make hash for a living?

Sept. 16 2018 2:01 PM

How Does a Hash Maker Do His Job?

Meet Max Platt, who makes hash for a living as a cannabis-extraction technician in Denver.

Max Platt
Max Platt

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jordan Weissmann.

Our series on workers in Colorado’s legal cannabis industry keeps on burning. This week, Jordan talks with Max Platt, a cannabis-extraction technician at Denver’s Concentrated Love about the physically demanding art of making professional-grade hash for a living.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.