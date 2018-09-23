What’s It Like to Create Marijuana Edibles Recipes for a Living?

How Does the Head Chef of an Edibles Company Do Her Job?
Meet Hope Frahm, who creates the recipes for pot-infused brownies, baklava bites, and more at Love’s Oven in Denver.
Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Years ago, a terrible accident left Hope Frahm without taste buds. To cope, she began baking for friends, which led her to cooking school and jobs in top restaurant kitchens. Today, she’s the corporate executive chef for Love’s Oven in Denver, where she creates recipes for a popular line of marijuana-infused edibles. In this week’s episode of Working, she talks with host Jordan Weissmann about how in some ways the accident that left her unable to taste has made her better at her job.
Advertisement
You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.