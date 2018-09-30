What’s it like to bake with marijuana for a living?

How Does an Edibles Baker Do Her Job?
Meet Lauren Kaufman, who makes cannabis treats and oversees the kitchen at Love’s Oven in Denver.
Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
In this episode, Jordan gets deeper in the nitty-gritty of baking with marijuana. He talks with Lauren Kaufman, who helps oversee the kitchen at Love’s Oven in Denver, about the nuances of working with weed and why it requires so much more precision than normal baking.
Advertisement
You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.