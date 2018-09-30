 What’s it like to bake with marijuana for a living?

What’s It Like to Bake With Marijuana for a Living?

What’s It Like to Bake With Marijuana for a Living?

Slate
Working
What do you do all day?
Sept. 30 2018 2:00 PM

How Does an Edibles Baker Do Her Job?

Meet Lauren Kaufman, who makes cannabis treats and oversees the kitchen at Love’s Oven in Denver.

180928_WORKING_freezer
Lauren Kaufman

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jordan Weissmann.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this episode, Jordan gets deeper in the nitty-gritty of baking with marijuana. He talks with Lauren Kaufman, who helps oversee the kitchen at Love’s Oven in Denver, about the nuances of working with weed and why it requires so much more precision than normal baking.

Advertisement

You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.