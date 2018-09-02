What’s It Like to Be on a Trim Crew?

Can you imagine what it would be like to spend 10 hours a day sitting at a table, cutting the leaves off marijuana buds? Working’s season on the legal cannabis industry continues with a job you’ve probably never thought about—weed trimmer. These folks prune each bud to make it look nice, or give it “jar appeal.” Most trimmers work in crews that hop from grower to grower, which means when it comes the cannabis industry, they’ve pretty much seen it all. Listen to Matthew Mitchell, as trimmer for Cure Colorado, talk about the weirdest things he’s encountered on the job and his technique for quickly trimming bud.