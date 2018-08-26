What’s it like to manage a marijuana dispensary?

What’s it really like to grow and sell legal weed for a living? In the new season of Working, we’re finding out by visiting Colorado to talk with people employed in the state’s cannabis industry. On the first episode of the series, Jordan talks with Lazarus White, an assistant manager at Terrapin Care Station in Boulder, about the day-to-day business of running a dispensary. Turns out it’s a great job if you like long, heartfelt conversations with customers—but not so much if you like to wake and bake.