What’s It Like to Be a Professional Wrestler?

July 9 2018 9:32 AM

How Does a Professional Wrestler Do His Job?

Meet Bull James, an independent professional wrestler and trainer.

Bull James.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo via Bull James.

This week, Jordan talks with Bull James, a longtime pro wrestler and former WWE personality who now performs on the independent circuit while working as the head trainer at New York Wrestling Connection. Bull (real name: James Smith) tells Jordan about his path into the ring,the “punk rock” business of independent wrestling, how he orchestrates a match, and how he handles getting hit with a spiked baseball bat.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.