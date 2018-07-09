What’s it like to be a professional wrestler?

How Does a Professional Wrestler Do His Job?
Meet Bull James, an independent professional wrestler and trainer.
This week, Jordan talks with Bull James, a longtime pro wrestler and former WWE personality who now performs on the independent circuit while working as the head trainer at New York Wrestling Connection. Bull (real name: James Smith) tells Jordan about his path into the ring,the “punk rock” business of independent wrestling, how he orchestrates a match, and how he handles getting hit with a spiked baseball bat.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.