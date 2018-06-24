What’s It Like to Choose Music for Wes Anderson’s Films?

If you really love the music in a film from the past 25 years, there’s a good chance Randall Poster was responsible for that.

This week, Jordan speaks to the veteran music supervisor who has worked with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, Harmony Korine, and plenty of other directors you love. Randall tells us about collaborating with some of the world’s best auteurs, hunting down obscure recordings in India, and delicately convincing directors that, sometimes, their favorite song doesn’t belong in their movie.