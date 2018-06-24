What’s It Like to Choose Music for Wes Anderson’s Films?

Randall Poster Helps America’s Best Movie Directors Craft Their Soundtracks. Here’s How.
In this episode of Working, we talk with the veteran music supervisor about working with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and more.
Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
If you really love the music in a film from the past 25 years, there’s a good chance Randall Poster was responsible for that.
Advertisement
This week, Jordan speaks to the veteran music supervisor who has worked with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, Harmony Korine, and plenty of other directors you love. Randall tells us about collaborating with some of the world’s best auteurs, hunting down obscure recordings in India, and delicately convincing directors that, sometimes, their favorite song doesn’t belong in their movie.
You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.