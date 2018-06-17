 How an urban archaeologist does her job.

What It’s Like to Explore New York City as an Archaeologist

What It’s Like to Explore New York City as an Archaeologist

Slate
Working
What do you do all day?
June 17 2018 2:00 PM

How Does a New York City Archaeologist Do Her Job?

In this episode of Working, we learn what’s buried under New York City.

180616_WORKING_UrbanArcheologist
Alyssa Looyra, an urban archaeologist, in New York City.

Alyssa Looyra

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

What does it mean to be an archaeologist in one of the world’s biggest cities? In this episode, Jordan talks to Alyssa Loorya, an archaeologist whose job it is to find out exactly what’s buried under New York City.

Advertisement

Along with her Brooklyn-based firm, Chrysalis Archaeology, Alyssa uncovers all kinds of amazing cultural resources as a consultant on construction sites in the city’s many historic districts, from a 19th-century beer hall on the Bowery to the old alms house buried under City Hall Park. With each new discovery, Alyssa pieces together details to find out more about what New Yorkers were like hundreds of years ago.

You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.