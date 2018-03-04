How Does a Livestock Guard Dog Work?

In two of our recent episodes, we’ve heard about livestock guard dogs that keep other working animals safe. We wanted to learn more about those protective pups, so in this episode, we chatted with Georgia Ranney of Kinderhook Farm in Ghent, New York. While several dogs live on the farm, Ranney focused primarily on one named Sarge, a stoic and handsome Maremma who’s been looking after the sheep for years. We learned about the details of Sarge’s working life, from the perimeter checks he performs before the flock enters a new paddock to the way he works collaboratively with other dogs to ensure the safety of the animals in his care. And, of course, we heard about how he relates to the humans on the farm as well.