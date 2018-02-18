How Does a Guide Dog Work?
This loyal canine helps guide his human through the world.
This season on Working, we’re talking about animals with jobs.
In this week’s episode, we are joined by attorney Al Elia, who leads us through the working life of his guide dog and canine companion, Cheeche, a black Labrador retriever. Elia, who is blind, explains how Cheeche helps lead him through his days, from the ways they communicate with one another to what the pup does during his downtime. He also talks about Cheeche’s bathroom schedule, tells us about the training process, and explains what you should and shouldn’t do when you see an adorable guide dog out in the world.
Then, in a Slate Plus extra, Elia tells us how Cheeche got his name. If you’re a member, enjoy bonus segments from Working, plus other great podcast exclusives. Start your two-week free trial at Slate.com/workingplus.
Previously in this series:
You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.