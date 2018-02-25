How Does a Theater Dog Work?

In this week’s episode, we were joined by Bill Berloni, who has been training and managing theatrical animals since the 1970s. Berloni talked to us about Bowdie, a dog he’s been training to play the title role in a musical adaptation of Because of Winn-Dixie. Over the course of a given performance, Bowdie has to respond to more than 100 cues, from sitting patiently during a song to licking a crying child’s face. Drawing on examples from Bowdie’s daily life, Berloni helps us understand how a performing pup learns to put on a show and how it behaves when it’s offstage.