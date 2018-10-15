Evolving Roles for Women in the Military

Women in Charge: Nadja West
The U.S. Army surgeon general on the increasing openness in military leadership.
What’s it like to be the woman who runs the military branch of the U.S. Army? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Army Surgeon General Nadja West. West speaks about being born into a military family, choosing medicine, and discovering her place as a leader. She also talks about the increasing openness in the military and her personal view on the importance of kindness in positions of power.
Lt. Gen. West used her campaign plan and first day briefing to describe her goals, values, and leadership style to her team. The Army Medicine planner outlines the mission of the force and commemorates historical events associated with it.
You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter