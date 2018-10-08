Outspoken Assessments of the Restaurant Scene’s Machismo

Women in Charge: Jen Agg
The pioneering Toronto restaurateur on female leadership in the industry.
What’s it like to be a woman who runs a small empire of restaurants? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Jen Agg, the Toronto-based restaurateur, formerly of The Black Hoof and Agrikol, whose newest venture is a reimagined diner called Le Swan. Agg has made herself known as an outspoken critic of the restaurant scene and is the author of I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.
In this interview, they speak about building a team you trust, the careful art of creating atmosphere, and navigating the masculinity of the restaurant business.
Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.