Outspoken Assessments of the Restaurant Scene’s Machismo

What’s it like to be a woman who runs a small empire of restaurants? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Jen Agg, the Toronto-based restaurateur, formerly of The Black Hoof and Agrikol, whose newest venture is a reimagined diner called Le Swan. Agg has made herself known as an outspoken critic of the restaurant scene and is the author of I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.