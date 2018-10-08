 Jen Agg, the Toronto restaurateur, talks about her days.

Outspoken Assessments of the Restaurant Scene’s Machismo

Slate
Women in Charge
Conversations with powerful women.
Oct. 8 2018 7:00 AM

Women in Charge: Jen Agg

The pioneering Toronto restaurateur on female leadership in the industry.

Jen Agg.
Jen Agg.

Photo illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photo by Jenna Marie Wakani.

What’s it like to be a woman who runs a small empire of restaurants? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Jen Agg, the Toronto-based restaurateur, formerly of The Black Hoof and Agrikol, whose newest venture is a reimagined diner called Le Swan. Agg has made herself known as an outspoken critic of the restaurant scene and is the author of I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.

In this interview, they speak about building a team you trust, the careful art of creating atmosphere, and navigating the masculinity of the restaurant business.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.