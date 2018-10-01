The Way to Bring Diverse and Unexpected Leaders Into Academia

Women in Charge: Ana Mari Cauce
The president of the University of Washington on the importance of diversity in leadership.
Listen to Women In Charge via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your shows.
What is it like to be a woman who leads a university of 55,000 students? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington, who progressed from assistant professor to president, all at the same institution.
Advertisement
They speak about how a leader should never be the smartest person in the room, about Cauce being an unlikely candidate for administration, and about the Race and Equity initiative at University of Washington.
You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.