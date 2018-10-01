The Way to Bring Diverse and Unexpected Leaders Into Academia

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by University of Washington.

Listen to Women In Charge via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your shows.

What is it like to be a woman who leads a university of 55,000 students? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington, who progressed from assistant professor to president, all at the same institution.

Advertisement



They speak about how a leader should never be the smartest person in the room, about Cauce being an unlikely candidate for administration, and about the Race and Equity initiative at University of Washington.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.