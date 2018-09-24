An Ingenious Plan for Getting More Women on Corporate Boards

Photo illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photo courtesyStubHub.

What’s it like to be a woman who’s worked at the helm of multiple internet-based companies? On this episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Sukhinder Singh Cassidy—someone who worked her way from investment banking at Merrill Lynch, to heading up sectors at Amazon and Google, to finally taking on the role of president of StubHub.

They speak about the need to surround yourself with people who will manage you, and about garnering insights from people across your organization. Cassidy also speaks about her work as the founder of TheBoardlist, an organization working to connect CEOs with qualified company-board candidates who are women.