What Does Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna Do All Day?

What’s it like to be the woman at the helm of one of the most beloved contemporary TV comedies? On the first episode of Women in Charge, Julia Turner talks to Aline Brosh McKenna, the co-creator, showrunner, and head writer of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, about day-to-day life making a hit TV show. McKenna speaks about how she went about forming a team she can rely on and an environment in which everyone can succeed.