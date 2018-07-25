 John F. Kennedy meets Nikita Khrushchev and gets more than he bargained for.

The Aftermath of JFK’s 1961 Meeting With Nikita Khrushchev

July 25 2018 7:48 PM

Kennedy and Communism (Part 3)

“Little Boy Blue meets Al Capone.”

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to June 1961 and the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s meeting with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in Vienna.

