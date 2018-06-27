 On June 3, 1961, President John F. Kennedy prepared to hobble on stage for his first high-stakes summit with a Soviet leader.

President Kennedy Attempted to Take Down One Communist State and Meet Up With Another

President Kennedy Attempted to Take Down One Communist State and Meet Up With Another

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
June 27 2018 4:42 PM

Kennedy and Communism (Part 1 of 2)

President John F. Kennedy bumbled the Bay of Pigs but pressed on to meet Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

Listen to Whistlestop via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to June 3, 1961, as President John F. Kennedy prepared to hobble on stage for his first high-stakes summit with a Soviet leader.

Advertisement

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.