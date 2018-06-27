President Kennedy Attempted to Take Down One Communist State and Meet Up With Another

Listen to Whistlestop via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to June 3, 1961, as President John F. Kennedy prepared to hobble on stage for his first high-stakes summit with a Soviet leader.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.

