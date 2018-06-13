 In February 1972, President Nixon had to abandon a much-needed shower in order to meet Chairman Mao.

How a Shower, President Nixon, and 33 Coat Hangers Improved Relations Between the U.S. and China

June 13 2018 6:40 PM

Nixon Goes to China (Part 3 of 3)

President Nixon trades jokes and digs into philosophy with Chairman Mao.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to February 1972, when President Nixon abandoned a much-needed shower in order to rush off and meet Chairman Mao for the first time.

