 Did President Theodore Roosevelt Hate the Monopoly Man?

Theodore Roosevelt stood up to angry executives on monopolies in 1902.

Theodore Roosevelt stood up to angry executives on monopolies in 1902.

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
May 2 2018 1:00 PM

Roosevelt vs. the Gorgon

Theodore Roosevelt stood up to the monopolies of his time, but with no guarantee of success.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Feb. 22, 1902, as Theodore Roosevelt prepared to receive the unhappy company of angry executives hoping to strong-arm the White House into ignoring their monopolies.

Show Notes: The elitist men’s club, the Corsair Club, was reviewed by the New York Times in 1913.

Advertisement

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.