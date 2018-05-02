Theodore Roosevelt stood up to angry executives on monopolies in 1902.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Feb. 22, 1902, as Theodore Roosevelt prepared to receive the unhappy company of angry executives hoping to strong-arm the White House into ignoring their monopolies.

Advertisement



Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.