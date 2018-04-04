Can 18 Holes of Golf Reveal One’s Presidential Potential?

Four Score and Seven Years of Presidential Golfing
President Dwight D. Eisenhower may have been America’s biggest presidential golf player and fan.
This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 13, 1953, when Washington’s baseball team, the Senators, hoped the nation’s new president would deliver the first pitch of the season. Instead, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was on the links of Augusta, enjoying the sport he loved best of all.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment revisits memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.
Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.
Email: whistlestop@slate.com
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.