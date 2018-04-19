 Does the president need to have a sense of humor?

Does the President Need to Have a Sense of Humor?

Does the President Need to Have a Sense of Humor?

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
April 19 2018 4:03 PM

The Lighthearted Leanings of Leadership

Ronald Reagan could deliver jokes like the best of them, but do American presidents need to make the masses laugh?

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 30, 2011, when President Barack Obama stepped up to the podium at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to deliver a dig and dig for a laugh.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Start your two-week free trial at Slate.com/podcastplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.