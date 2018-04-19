Does the president need to have a sense of humor?

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 30, 2011, when President Barack Obama stepped up to the podium at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to deliver a dig and dig for a laugh.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement



Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Start your two-week free trial at Slate.com/podcastplus.