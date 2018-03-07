 On April 19, 1995, Bill Clinton offered comfort after the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation.

After the Oklahoma City Bombing, Bill Clinton Soothed a Grieving Nation

After the Oklahoma City Bombing, Bill Clinton Soothed a Grieving Nation

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
March 7 2018 6:41 PM

Griever in Chief and Guardian of Common Ground

On April 19, 1995, when the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation, Bill Clinton offered emotional and political guidance.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 19, 1995, when the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation, and President Bill Clinton stepped up to offer emotional and political guidance.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.