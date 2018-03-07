After the Oklahoma City Bombing, Bill Clinton Soothed a Grieving Nation

Griever in Chief and Guardian of Common Ground
This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 19, 1995, when the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation, and President Bill Clinton stepped up to offer emotional and political guidance.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.
Email: whistlestop@slate.com
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.