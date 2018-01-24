JFK’s death revealed a flaw in the Constitution.

The 25th Amendment
When Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office, a flaw in the Constitution was revealed.
This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 4, 1841, the death of President William Henry Harrison, and a flaw in the Constitution.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each episode will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.
Email: whistlestop@slate.com
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.