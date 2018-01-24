 JFK’s death revealed a flaw in the Constitution.

JFK’s Death Revealed a Flaw in the Constitution

The 25th Amendment

When Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office, a flaw in the Constitution was revealed.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to April 4, 1841, the death of President William Henry Harrison, and a flaw in the Constitution.

