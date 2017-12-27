 Vice President Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller had complicated finances.

Vice President Nelson Rockefeller Wasn’t Completely Transparent About His Financial Entanglements

Vice President Nelson Rockefeller Wasn’t Completely Transparent About His Financial Entanglements

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
Dec. 27 2017 7:45 AM

The Entanglements of the Megarich

Are the financial complications of the extremely wealthy compatible with the presidency?

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

Host John Dickerson visits Jan. 11 as well as the presidential campaign of Gerald R. Ford and Nelson Rockefeller, which brought concerns about economic entanglements that a rich family might not be able to untangle.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.