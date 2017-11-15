 In May 1946, Harry S. Truman took on labor bosses.

How Donald Trump Is Like Harry S. Truman

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
Nov. 15 2017 12:00 PM

Harry S. Truman’s Battles With the Bosses

Truman was an action hero–style president.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

Host John Dickerson visits May 24, 1946, and President Harry S. Truman’s challenge to labor bosses. This episode first aired Dec 14, 2016.

Whistlestop is Slates podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.