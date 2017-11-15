How Donald Trump Is Like Harry S. Truman

Host John Dickerson visits May 24, 1946, and President Harry S. Truman’s challenge to labor bosses. This episode first aired Dec 14, 2016.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

