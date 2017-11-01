In 1938, FDR Tried to Purge Congress … for the Good of the Country

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to June 24, 1938, to a fireside chat with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, as he prepared to purge the congressional leadership in order to push his agenda.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

