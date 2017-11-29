 FDR, George W. Bush, Obama, and others delivered partial truths to the American people.

FDR, Bush, and Obama Delivered Partial Truths to the American People. How Were They Different From Trump?

Nov. 29 2017 6:59 PM

The Partial Truths of the Presidency

Many American presidents value truth without delivering it fully.

Host John Dickerson highlights passages from CBS’s presidential reading list to explore how presidents of the past withheld the whole truth from the American people.

