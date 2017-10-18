When Did the Media Start Caring About Presidential Hearts?

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to mid-September 1955, when a presidential heart attack, kept secret for a short time, changed the relationship between the press and the presidency.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

