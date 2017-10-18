 Eisenhower’s heart attack changed the relationship between the press and the presidency.

When Did the Media Start Caring About Presidential Hearts?

When Did the Media Start Caring About Presidential Hearts?

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
Oct. 18 2017 5:13 PM

At the Heart of the President’s Heart

In 1955, a presidential heart attack changed the relationship between the press and the presidency.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to mid-September 1955, when a presidential heart attack, kept secret for a short time, changed the relationship between the press and the presidency.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.