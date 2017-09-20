When President George H.W. Bush Struck a Bipartisan Deal, His Feet Were Held to the Fire

A High Point in Bipartisan Dealmaking
On Sept. 30, 1990, President George H.W. Bush announced an unusual bipartisan deal— and he took flak for doing so.
This episode of Whistlestop revisits Sept. 30, 1990, and the bipartisan deal that put President George H.W. Bush in the hot seat.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.