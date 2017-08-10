Who’s the Better Orator: Woodrow Wilson or Donald Trump?

Riding the Oratory Train
In September 1919, Woodrow Wilson took himself to the brink of death, speaking out for a future of peace.
This episode of Whistlestop revisits Sept. 25, 1919, and President Woodrow Wilson speechifying for peace.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.
