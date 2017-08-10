 Presidential oratory from Woodrow Wilson to Donald Trump.

Who’s the Better Orator: Woodrow Wilson or Donald Trump?

Who’s the Better Orator: Woodrow Wilson or Donald Trump?

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
Aug. 10 2017 10:16 AM

Riding the Oratory Train

In September 1919, Woodrow Wilson took himself to the brink of death, speaking out for a future of peace.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop revisits Sept. 25, 1919, and President Woodrow Wilson speechifying for peace.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.