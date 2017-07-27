 Jimmy Carter demanded loyalty of Cabinet members and staffers.

Trump Isn’t the First President to Ask Staffers to Choose Between Loyalty and Resignation

Loyalty Tests and the Bridge of Death

In July 1979, President Carter was ready to fire a number of Cabinet members and start afresh.

This episode of Whistlestop revisits July 1979, when President Carter prepared to cut a number of his Cabinet members and start afresh.  

