 In 1968, one woman was key to communications between the U.S. and Vietnam.

How a Woman Known as the Dragon Lady Helped the Nixon Campaign Collude With a Foreign Government

July 13 2017 10:50 AM

Foreign Collusion and the Dragon Lady

In November 1968, as Johnson was attempting to end the bombing in Vietnam, others were vying for the power of the presidency.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Nov. 3, 1968 as President Lyndon Johnson attempts to end the bombing in Vietnam.

