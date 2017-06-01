Did Oliver North Pave the Way for Political Liars to Shield Themselves Through Congressional Testimony?

Listen to Whistlestop:

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Oct. 5, 1986, when an American plane went down as it was carrying arms to Contra guerrillas fighting the communist regime in Nicaragua and the lies about the Iran–Contra affair flared up.

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.