 Revisiting Sept. 8, 1974, when President Ford announced his pardon of Richard Nixon.

Did Ford’s Pardon of Nixon Really Help Close the Door on a Dark Chapter of U.S. History?

June 14 2017 4:40 PM

A Powerful Pardon

On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald Ford Announced His Pardon of Richard Nixon.

This episode of Whistlestop revisits Sunday, Sept. 8, 1974, when President Gerald Ford announced his pardon of Richard Nixon.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald. 