 Mary Todd Lincoln’s shady accounting.

First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, Crafty Accounting, and Useful Leakers

First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, Crafty Accounting, and Useful Leakers

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
June 29 2017 9:56 AM

Lady Lincoln and the Leak

First lady Mary Todd Lincoln resorted to some shady accounting during the Civil War.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

This episode of Whistlestop revisits an era of mischievous accounting by first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and the work of a leaker who helped distract the press.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival. 

Advertisement

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.