Nixon Asked His Chief of Staff if the Oval Office Could Be Recorded. What a Bad Idea.

In February 1971, President Nixon asked his chief of staff if they could record conversations in the Oval Office for posterity, and H.R. Haldeman demonstrated a new style of loyalty that ultimately landed him with a prison sentence.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Face the Nation moderator and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable (or even forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.