Spiro Agnew Could Have Taught Donald Trump a Thing or Two About Attacking the Media

The Fiery Words of Spiro Agnew
Revisiting Oct. 15, 1969, and the then–vice president’s divisive language.
Listen to Whistlestop:
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment revisits memorable (or sometimes forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival.
Advertisement
This week: Spiro Agnew could have taught Donald Trump a thing or two about how to issue divisive language from the Oval Office.
Email: whistlestop@slate.com
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.