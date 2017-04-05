 The divisive words of Vice President Spiro Agnew.

Spiro Agnew Could Have Taught Donald Trump a Thing or Two About Attacking the Media

Spiro Agnew Could Have Taught Donald Trump a Thing or Two About Attacking the Media

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
April 5 2017 5:12 PM

The Fiery Words of Spiro Agnew

Revisiting Oct. 15, 1969, and the then–vice president’s divisive language.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

Listen to Whistlestop:

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment revisits memorable (or sometimes forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Advertisement

This week: Spiro Agnew could have taught Donald Trump a thing or two about how to issue divisive language from the Oval Office.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.