The 104-Year-Old Mistake

March 8 2017 2:31 PM

John Dickerson visits March 15, 1913—when President Woodrow Wilson convened the very first presidential press conference.

Listen to Whistlestop:

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable (or even forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

