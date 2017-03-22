 Ohio Sen. John W. Bricker supported isolationism in 1953.

The Bricker Amendment and Stories of Migratory Birds

The Bricker Amendment and Stories of Migratory Birds

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
March 22 2017 4:19 PM

The Bricker Amendment and Stories of Migratory Birds

Whistlestop travels back to Jan. 7, 1953, and the introduction of the Bricker Amendment.

160224_POD_Whistlestop-1180px

Listen to Whistlestop:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS FeedDownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable (or even forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival. This week, the story of the Brinker Amendment.

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts, and more. Try the iOS app and get Slate Plus free for 90 days.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com