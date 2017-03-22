The Bricker Amendment and Stories of Migratory Birds
Whistlestop travels back to Jan. 7, 1953, and the introduction of the Bricker Amendment.
Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable (or even forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival. This week, the story of the Brinker Amendment.
Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.
Email: whistlestop@slate.com