 John Dickerson travels back to the inauguration of President Andrew Jackson.

The Inauguration of the People’s President, Andrew Jackson

The Inauguration of the People’s President, Andrew Jackson

Slate
Whistlestop
Bite-sized stories from presidential campaign history.
Jan. 11 2017 11:45 AM

The Inauguration of the People’s President

Host John Dickerson travels back to 1829 and the inauguration of President Andrew Jackson.

1400x1400_Panoply_whistlestop_slateplus

Listen to Whistlestop:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS FeedDownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by our political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit a memorable (or even forgotten) moment from America’s presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.