 Gerald R. Ford, Nelson Rockefeller, and economic entanglements of a rich family.

The Entanglements of the Mega Rich

Jan. 24 2017 2:27 PM

Host John Dickerson on the echoes of economic entanglements from Vice President Nelson Rockefeller to President Donald Trump.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by political correspondent and Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable (or even forgotten) moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Podcast production and edit by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com