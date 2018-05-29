What If the Dodgers Hadn’t Left Brooklyn?

Bettmann via Getty Images

It’s 2018, and after decades of threatening to do so, the Dodgers are finally leaving Brooklyn. What will this mean for the vibrant cultural scene and local economy? Or is it possible nobody will even notice, since the Brooklyn Nets dominate this borough obsessed with hoops and hip-hop nowadays?

If you’re thinking, “Wait, what?” you’re not alone. Of course, the Dodgers actually left Brooklyn for Los Angeles in 1957 and have won five World Series titles since their move west.

But what if the team had stayed in the Big Apple? Upon Further Review, the new podcast miniseries from Slate’s Mike Pesca, based on his book of the same name, explores some of the greatest counterfactual sporting scenarios through a combination of speculative fiction, investigative journalism, and sound-rich narrative.

In this episode of Upon Further Review, legendary NPR host and longtime Dodgers fan Robert Siegel brings us a radio drama about the Dodgers and New York—and bygone era that never actually left. That’s right—Siegel has come out of retirement to explore this great “what if?”

