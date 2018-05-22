At 10 Years Old, Jesse Eisenberg Doomed the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Focus on Sport/Getty Images, Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images.

Listen to Upon Further Review via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Upon Further Review, the new podcast from Slate’s Mike Pesca, based on his book of the same name, explores the greatest “what ifs” in sports history.

Advertisement



This week, actor Jesse Eisenberg revisits a painful chapter of his youth when his beloved basketball team the Phoenix Suns lost to the Chicago Bulls in the final seconds of Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals.

Wracked by guilt at the possibility that his fan letter to the Suns’ Dan Majerle provided a fatal distraction, he imagines an alternate reality where he never put pen to paper. NBA legends Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan also make an appearance. And there’s a bonus conversation between Mike and Jesse.

Get Episode 1 of Upon Further Review, “If Nixon Was Good at Football, History Might Be Different,” here.