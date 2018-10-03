 Who should the FBI be interviewing?

Re-examining Witnesses, Mark Judge, and Kavanaugh’s Calendar

Oct. 3 2018 6:20 PM

The FBI Investigates Kavanaugh

Who should they be talking to?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elie Honig, former federal and state prosecutor and current executive director of the Rutgers Institute for Secure Communities, about who the FBI should be talking to and the significance of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s calendar entries.

Also: What does Honig make of the questions asked by Rachel Mitchell?

