 What has Sheldon Adelson gained by donating to Trump’s campaigns?

Trump’s Casinos Went Belly Up, but He Hasn’t Severed All Ties to the Business

Oct. 11 2018 7:00 PM

Trump, Sheldon Adelson, Shinzo Abe, and Casinos

A new ProPublica report delves into Adelson’s ties to the president, and what he’s getting from Trump.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Justin Elliott, a reporter at ProPublica, about his new report on Sheldon Adelson, his donations to Donald Trump, and the influence he’s gained within the administration.

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez and Shirley Chan.

Further Reading:

ProPublica: “Trump’s Patron-in-Chief

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.