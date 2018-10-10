Trump’s Ties to a Russian Bank Resurface

Vindication at Last?
Franklin Foer on the resurfacing story of Trump and Alfa Bank.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Franklin Foer, national correspondent for the Atlantic, who reported for Slate in 2016 on communications between a Trump server and a Russian bank. We’ll revisit the story in light of his recent piece for the Atlantic. Also, John Di Domenico is back with more tweets.
Podcast production by A.C. Valdez and Shirley Chan.