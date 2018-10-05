Why a Prominent Legal Expert Wouldn’t Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Benjamin Wittes Wouldn’t Confirm Kavanaugh
The Lawfare editor tells Virginia Heffernan why.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief of Lawfare and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about why he admires Brett Kavanaugh’s legal record, but also why he wouldn’t vote to confirm Kavanaugh as a member of the Supreme Court.
