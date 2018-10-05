 Benjamin Wittes wouldn’t vote to confirm Kavanaugh if he were a senator.

Why a Prominent Legal Expert Wouldn’t Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Oct. 5 2018 7:00 PM

Benjamin Wittes Wouldn’t Confirm Kavanaugh

The Lawfare editor tells Virginia Heffernan why.

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief of Lawfare and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about why he admires Brett Kavanaugh’s legal record, but also why he wouldn’t vote to confirm Kavanaugh as a member of the Supreme Court.

Further reading:

Why I Wouldn’t Confirm Brett Kavanaugh

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez and Daniel Schroeder.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.